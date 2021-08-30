Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

