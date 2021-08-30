Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $134.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

