Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

