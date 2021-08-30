iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

