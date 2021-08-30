iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $76.84. 6,085,146 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.