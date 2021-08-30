iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

