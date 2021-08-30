iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.84

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.69, with a volume of 36313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

