iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

