iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

