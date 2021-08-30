iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 85.3% in August

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RING traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.01. 415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,087. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

