iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.50

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 147873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.