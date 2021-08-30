iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.50

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 147873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

