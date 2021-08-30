iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 10.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.79. 439,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $255.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

