iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

