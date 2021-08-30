iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 79,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.48. 20,242,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,448,008. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

