iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $207.48

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.48 and last traded at $207.41, with a volume of 2723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.