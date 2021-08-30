iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

