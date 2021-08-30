iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 69.0% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.