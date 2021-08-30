iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $452.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.