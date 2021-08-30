iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,110 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $50,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.53. 3,330,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,644. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

