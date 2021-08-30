iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $106.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.