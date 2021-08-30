ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 38.8% in August

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ITOCHU stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $66.84.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

