J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.91. 311,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

