J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,221 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.59. The company had a trading volume of 252,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

