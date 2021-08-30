J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

