J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 97,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.