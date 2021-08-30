J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLQL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 117,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

FLQL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. 14,108 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

