Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

