James D. Hope Sells 32,177 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

