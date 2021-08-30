James G. Berbee Acquires 374 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James G. Berbee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGE Energy alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, James G. Berbee bought 20 shares of MGE Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501.60.

MGEE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,878. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.