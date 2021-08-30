JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$27.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.