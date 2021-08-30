John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

