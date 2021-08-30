Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

