JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $29.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.89 billion and the highest is $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $479.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

