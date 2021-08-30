Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 82,881 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the average volume of 4,643 call options.

Shares of Katapult stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 86,823,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. Katapult has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

