Kellogg (NYSE:K) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of K opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

