Kellogg (NYSE:K) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Kellogg has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
Shares of K opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
