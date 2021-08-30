KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $275.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $288.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

