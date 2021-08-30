Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 30,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $21.83. 3,544,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 837,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,748 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 266,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

