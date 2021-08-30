Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,603 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for 0.3% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

