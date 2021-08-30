Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

