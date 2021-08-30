Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

