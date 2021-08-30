KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.