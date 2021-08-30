KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 5,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,059. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

