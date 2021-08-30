Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF remained flat at $$25.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

