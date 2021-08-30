Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $707.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.