Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

