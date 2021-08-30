Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.79. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

