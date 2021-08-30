L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

