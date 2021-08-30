Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $65.56 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

