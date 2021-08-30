Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.50.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

