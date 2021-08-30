Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,730 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

